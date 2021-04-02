The Perry County Central High School Commodore Players returned to in-person theater with their first live production of the school year. With performances on March 25-28, PCCHS drama students presented their version of “The Wizard of Oz.”

PCCHS Drama Teacher Phil Neace said the smallest crowd of the four nights was approximately 115 people, with opening night being attended by a crowd of around 160 people.

“We were grateful to have crowds like these for each of the four shows, even with each happening at the same time as things like regional basketball games or bad weather conditions, as our closing matinee on Sunday was occurring with flooding around the county. Crowds like these are very encouraging towards the plans for the next productions,” said Neace.

Throughout the production days, Neace said the school practiced and enforced COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Due to COVID awareness, we decided to perform regulating our crowd size to 50 percent capacity, which had our maximum audience of a possible 250 guests,” said Neace. “We will operate under these plans for the upcoming two productions.”

He said the class will continue to utilize this method during the pandemic.

During the performances, Neace said, students also collected money to donate to the repair of the Mother Goose House.

“Even with all the things that happened in this wonderful return to live theater at PCC, we were most excited to be able to raise over $500 in funds towards the rebuilding efforts of the Mother Goose building and were overjoyed to have Alice McIntosh at our final show to give her that contribution,” said Neace.

PCCHS drama students, said Neace, are not taking any time off now that they have returned to the stage. On Tuesday, the school held auditions for the drama department's next play, “The Audition.” Neace said they will perform “The Audition” for the public of Hazard and Perry County, and will take the show to the 12th Annual East Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society (EKDAS) High School Drama Festival.

“Having the festival is another sign that things are returning to a real ‘normal’ life after a year of pandemic life for our theater students as it will be the first, and only, high school drama festival in Kentucky this school year,” said Neace.