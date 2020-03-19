On March 12, the Perry County Central High School Commodore Players held the opening night performance of their annual spring production. The show was supposed to also be held Friday through Sunday. However, due to school closures, the performances were cancelled.
“The decision was made to have closures in Perry County schools for the next two weeks,” said PCCHS Drama Teacher Phil Neace. The schools, Neace said, will use NTI days to allow students to keep up with work.
“As far as the drama program goes, it is very much in a hiatus as far as this production goes, and the kids are very disappointed in that,” said Neace, stating that the other three performances were cancelled for now. “We don’t want to say cancelled completely, because we are hopeful that when we are back in school and a lot of this chaos dies down that our school will kind of allow us the time to pick a weekend and do three more shows.”
The drama department, he said, had to pay for royalties for the production and the remaining shows are already paid for, so the students do want to finish their production when time is available.
Even though there was only one night of the performance, Neace said the community showed great levels of support for the students.
“We had a wonderful, good crowd of more than 100, and considering the circumstances, we were blessed to have that many there,” said Neace. “It was a wonderful crowd — they were involved, they laughed and I’m very grateful for each and every one of them that came in and supported these kids. Typically in a high school theater, the people that show up are the parents night after night, and we’re grateful that’s still the way it is, but we have a wonderful group of kids with a good reputation and it gets a lot of people in the public to come out and support them.”
This year, the performance was “Willa Wonkie and the College Tour,” a parody of the beloved tale “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” In the play, Charlie Pail, a girl from a poor family, dreams to attend a mysterious local college, but knows her family cannot afford it. One day, five silver tickets are sent out for lucky contestants to find, and the recipients of them were given the opportunity to tour the university.
As always with the school’s annual spring shows, Neace said, the show was chosen and directed by a senior student voted on by their peers.
“Outside of Lexington, I think we’re one of the only ones (schools) who actually has an annual student-directed show,” said Neace. “This has been a very well supported school show.
“This year, a wonderful senior, Brendan Combs, was chosen by his peers to be their director and lead them, and that’s not an easy thing to do,” he continued. “It’s much easier for me, but for a student to direct their own friends and their own peers and dealing with all that kind of drama is rough. Brendan has done a fabulous job.”
Combs, said Neace, had many ideas for the production and they all worked well.
“It worked beautifully. I’m very proud of Brendan and his castmates,” said Neace. “I’ve had a good time watching them do it. I’m very proud of them.”
Combs said his classmates worked hard on the production and he was glad for the opportunity.
“These kids have put in so much work these last six weeks and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Combs said. “It’s been an honor being the senior director this year. I never expected it, but it has been a pleasure though.”
