Last week, from April 27-May 1, students from Perry County Central High School, along with other schools across the state, virtually participated in Theater Week. The event, according to PCCHS drama teacher Phil Neace, was intended to allow theater students from all over remain connected and continue to be a part of theater.
Throughout the week, students participated in a variety of daily activities. On “Make a Change Monday,” students wore school colors to demonstrate school spirit or wore green to show compassion for victims of the COVID-19 outbreak.
For “Tech Tuesday,” students dressed all in black to support the “techies” of their theater classes. On “Weird Sock Wednesday,” students wore wacky socks to show that everyone is different. For “Throwback Thursday,” students were encouraged to post a memory of a show they were in or to talk about their favorite show they had been in.
To finish the week, on “Freaky Friday,” students posted a video of themselves singing or quoting a line from a character they played.
Theater Week, said Neace, was something being practiced in Northern Kentucky schools, and is similar to having a spirit week supporting sports teams, but instead, it is a week-long events dedicated to showing support for theater students. All students who are part of any school team, especially the seniors, said Neace, are feeling like they need to be seen, because they have missed out on many opportunities due to closures and cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s heartbreaking for them, it really is,” said Neace, explaining that the PCCHS students only got to perform the opening day of their last production and also missed out on some festival experiences, such as the spring EKDAS festival which was scheduled for Saturday, May 2, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“That would have been their final production, so that was taken away from some of them,” said Neace.
The closure, said Neace, has also been hard on theater teachers in the state.
“It’s awful rough on a theater director,” he said. Neace and his family participated in Theater Week daily in an effort to reassure his students that they will be remembered, that they are being thought of and theater will continue.
“It’s done real good to help them be remembered,” said Neace. “These kids don’t want to be forgotten.”
Neace said he hopes that the students continue to pursue theater through the many community and college programs that are available. “Even after high school, it isn’t over. There are plenty of opportunities out there,” said Neace.
