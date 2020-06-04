Last week, the University of Kentucky Center for Appalachian Research in Environmental Sciences (UK-CARES), in partnership with the Center of Excellence in Rural Health (CERH), announced the nominees and the winner of the 2020 Community Engagement Award in Environmental Health Sciences.
The award recognizes individuals or community-academic teams who demonstrate effective research or project evaluation to improve environmental health in Appalachia. The nominees had to meet at least one of the following guidelines: community-engaged environmental health scientist; community member engaged in issues to keep the air or water healthy; be involved in community-academic partnerships; and/or must demonstrate outstanding community-engaged science.
The winners of this year's award were Craig Wilmhoff, a teacher at Perry County Central High School, and his biology students. The decision was unanimous among the panel of external reviewers, said UK officials.
The award, said Wilmhoff, is greatly appreciated, and he is very proud of his students, he said.
“The UK-CARES/UKCERH Community Engagement Award means a great deal to me,” said Wilmhoff. “The students have done such an amazing job on projects in air quality and on in-home radon testing. The students should be very proud of the way they have represented Perry County and Eastern Kentucky.”
Officials with UK said they were glad to recognize Wilmhoff and his students for their work.
“Community engagement is essential in partnerships to develop future researchers. I am very proud of the partnership of Mr. Wilmhoff and the Perry County students. Being from Appalachia and taking steps to improve environmental health, these students have been fantastic. I look forward to working with them in the future,” said Dr. Fran Feltner, director of UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health.
Wilmhoff’s fellow nominees included Dylan Baker (Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Perry County); Madison Baker (Appal-TREE, Knott County Field Director); Brittany Combs (City of Jackson, Parks and Recreation); Nina McCoy (Martin County Concerned Citizens); Sherrie Stidham (Kentucky River District Health Department); and Carly Watts (InVision Hazard).
For more information about UK-CARES, visit, https://ukcares.med.uky.edu/.
