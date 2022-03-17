Recently, the Perry County Central High School Commodore Players have been practicing their final full performance of the school year. The performance, “The Outsiders,” will be PCCHS Drama Teacher Phil Neace’s last production before his retirement later this year.

Neace said the play is being directed by senior Andy Riley. Riley, said Neace, has done a wonderful job on the production.

“I am so impressed when the seniors do direct,” said Neace. “I’ll always say it’s the most difficult thing in the world — it’s quite easy for a person like me to direct a show with young people because I’m the authority figure and I hope they respect me, but he is leading his friends and he has to have that leadership while being friends and that’s hard. It’s one of the most difficult things to do and Andy has stepped up beautifully,” he said.

The performance, said Neace, will be a more serious and mature production, but he said he hopes a lot of the local youth are inspired by the work and take an interest in theater.

“This is definitely more of a mature work,” Neace said. “It’s about kids who are in the roughest of circumstances surviving in those circumstances and really having to be forced to be adults when they’re still young,” he said. The story, said Neace, is popular among middle and high school students, so he hopes local students take an interest in theater and help increase the participation in the program.

“It’s been extremely difficult to get new kids involved because of the lack of exposure to theater due to the past couple of years,” said Neace.

The production is an important one to the students and to Neace, he said. “This will be the last full performance. We have a one-act play for a festival in April then we’ll figure something out for the end of the year for the fine arts night then I’ll be retiring,” said Neace. “Please support the theater. We do hope people can come to it because this will be the end of 20 years and I want to see these kids get the crowd they deserve.”

The performance will be held Monday through Thursday, March 21-24 at 7 p.m.