The Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA), an organization dedicated to the support, promotion and development of all forms of Theatre in the State of Kentucky, schools, community and professional, is pleased to announce the naming of Phil Neace as its new KTA board president.
Phil Neace has been the director of the Perry County Central High School Theatre Program, known as the Commodore Players Theatre Company, in Hazard for 20 years, being a teacher in the Perry County school district for 29 years. PCCHS Theatre has been involved in the KTA State Conference and High School Drama Festivals for 18 years under his direction and he joined the KTA as a board member in 2008.
For the past 14 years, Phil has been instrumental in the development of the Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society, or EKDAS, an association created to develop the drama students and programs of East Kentucky's high schools. Doing so has led to the annual EKDAS High School Drama Festival, where each Spring, high school drama programs of the Eastern Kentucky Region meet to perform and share in their regional theatre community.
The success of Eastern Kentucky's high school drama programs at KTA through EKDAS was a factor in the KTA developing a statewide, regional festival system where before the KTA State Conference every Fall, five regional high school drama festivals select their most outstanding high school productions to advance on to the KTA High School Drama Festival, where Kentucky's top productions, performers and programs are chosen.
Neace plans on retiring as Perry County Central Theatre's director at the end of the school year and transitioning as KTA President for a term of three years. His goal during this time is to increase the involvement in the KTA for Kentucky's high school theatre programs, as well as increase the number of community theatres involved, and to help schools that have yet to have a drama program start one to benefit their students who need such Fine Arts activities.