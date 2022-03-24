During the March 22 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members accepted the 2021 excess fees from the Perry County Clerk’s Office. The fees, said officials, were the new highest amount of excess fees returned by the clerk’s office, beating last year’s record number.

Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier said although the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on, for two years in a row, the Perry County Clerk’s Office has been able to bring in the highest amount of excess fees returned in its history.

“We had a lot going on through COVID,” said Napier. “That year (2020) on our excess fees we were able to turn over around $214,000,” he said, stating that at that time it was the highest amount returned by the clerk’s office.

Now, he said, his office has beaten that amount for a new highest record.

“We’ve been able to work extra hard this year,” said Napier. This year, he said, the clerk’s office turned in a total of $221,441.11 excess fees.

This, he said, was made possible by a number of things, including internal changes in the office, changes in their processes due to COVID, deeds, car sales and more.

“The car lots have been exceptional this year, people buying cars,” said Napier.

He said other measures his office has taken have helped the county.

“We changed some things in the office that don’t cost as much as previously with the clerk before. We’ve just changed a lot of things to save money since I’ve been here,” he said.

The clerk’s office, Napier said, wants to help the county save money any way they can.

“We’re saving the county money by — when we got audited we got approved for a short audit and that’s going to save the county quite a bit of money because our audits have been so good since we’ve been here,” said Napier. “It just makes myself and my staff feel great because we’re glad we’re able to save the money and turn it over to the fiscal court. Hopefully they can do something with it to improve the county. That’s what we’re working for.”

Napier said he is proud of his employees for working throughout the pandemic.

“I want to thank the staff because with the COVID over the past two years they’ve done an excellent job,” said Napier. “I called them being on the frontline because they’re handling money.”