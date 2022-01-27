This week, during the Jan. 25 Perry County Fiscal meeting, county officials made a motion to approve the second reading and adoption of an ordinance terminating county participation as a party to an inter-local cooperation agreement relating to the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park and authorizing the county judge-executive and other county officials to take any and all action to terminate the county’s participation agreement. This measure was taken, said county officials, because of the revenues and costs relating to the Industrial Park.

“When the Industrial Park was created they created an inter-local agreement with the other counties and they discussed in that inter-local agreement revenue shared, but they didn’t discuss revenue cost, therefore this is not going to affect the Industrial Park in any way. This is going to allow us to renegotiate the contract,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Currently, he said, Perry County is paying a majority of the costs while other counties are benefitting from the revenue.

“The Perry County Fiscal Court, along with the City of Hazard, we’re taking on all the cost of the Industrial Park then they’re wanting to share in the revenue of it, so we think we need to discuss the revenue cost as well as the revenue sharing,” Alexander said.

Over the years, Alexander said, Perry County has invested and done a lot for the Industrial Park. Some of the costs Perry County has inested include: $3 million bond to purchase the American Woodwork building which is now the Dajcor building; got $6.5 million in AML pilot funding to start the extrusion press for the Dajcor Aluminum project; got a $100,000 KPEGG grant to extend natural gas into the Industrial Park; got $900,000 in AML pilot grant funding to extend natural gas to the Industrial Park; got $1.4 EDA funding to extend natural gas into the park; got a $596,000 local match that the City of Hazard did to extend natural gas to the park; got $2 million in CBDG grant funding to renovate the SYKES building; got a $1.5 ARC grant and $1.1 ARC grant for the SYKES facility; and got a $1.1 ARC grant to renovate the Dajcor building.

In addition to those costs, Alexander said, the county also provides routine maintenance to the Industrial Park.

“We do all the lawn maintenance annually out there, we do the snow removal and we do the road upkeep. We want to be a good neighbor — we are a good neighbor — about 40 percent of the workforce in the Industrial Park comes from other counties. I’m huge on partnering and working with other counties any way that we can, but we can’t keep taking on all the costs and then be expected to share any revenue,” said Alexander.

The county, he said, believes that an agreement can be made to benefit all parties involved if each participant is willing to renegotiate the agreement.

“There’s really nothing to share yet because we’ve taken on a lot of debt. I just want to get everybody back to the table from the other counties and the DLG, and see if we can’t put something together that works good for everybody,” said Alexander.

After discussing the costs, court members made a motion to approve the second reading and adoption of the ordinance terminating county participation as a party to an inter-local cooperation agreement relating to the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park and authorizing the county judge-executive and other county officials to take any and all action to terminate the county’s participation agreement.