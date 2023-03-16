County officials recently approved the reading and adoption of several new roads during the March 10 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting. Additionally, the court also briefly discussed road funding.

The court frequently adds roads to the county’s list during meetings, although the process does take some time, said officials. The roads must also have two readings to be adopted.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the fiscal court has to follow many steps before a road is able to be adopted and added into the county road map.

“Danny Miller and a couple more over at the garage, we have to go out and post signs, take pictures and follow the proper paperwork in order to get a road into the county road (map),” said Alexander.

During the March 10 meeting, the fiscal court heard the second reading and adopted into the county roads system Cutshin Lane, Fanny Lane and 350 feet at Upper Bible Avenue. The court also heard first reading of an ordinance adopting Southwood Farm Circle.

Alexander took the opportunity to remind the community that, just because the county adopts a road, does not mean that road will receive special treatment or get blacktopped over other roads.

“Blacktop is the hardest thing that we have the least amount of money for. Just by us adopting a road does not mean that it will get blacktopped,” said Alexander.

In addition to the reading and adoption of roads, Alexander also updated the community about the court’s road funding for repairs.

“Our road budget, we use some general fund dollars but we’re still spending over one million dollars a month just in the road department to try to make repairs,” Alexander said. “We’ll be doing that for as long as we can.”

The county, he said, also has over 1,000 FEMA sites listed.

“We’ve got a lot of work going forward as well,” he said.

More updates on roads will be given as the projects progress.