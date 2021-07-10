During the June 29 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in the One Kentucky Opioid Settlement.
“We joined this case — one of the first counties in the state of Kentucky to join this case,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “The Attorney General's office, legislature came up with this memorandum of understanding when the settlements are reached the state will give 50 percent to the countries. It will be earmarked how we can spend it.”
Alexander said that the settlement funds will only be permitted for certain uses.
“Unfortunately this money can't be used for roads,” he said. “When the manufacturers were manufacturing these pills they were dumping record amounts into east Kentucky. They did not reach out and tell us where we had to get the money to cover it. We hope to offset the costs of the settlement when it comes in.
“We really went to bat to try do everything we can for our community to get it turned it around,” said Alexander.
The timeline to see the settlement funds, said Alexander, could range from 18 months to three years before the county sees any of the funding.