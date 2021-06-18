During the June 15 meeting of the Perry County Fiscal Court, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and magistrates approved a resolution authorizing a feasibility study for improved broadband access in Perry County.
The project, said Alexander, will study the ease and success of broadband throughout the county and will determine the costs of improving broadband in all areas.
“What this is going to do, we have a lot of good broadband in Perry County, but we still have spots that are under-served,” said Alexander. “With this resolution we put a bid out already and we're going to find out what it takes to finish Perry County.”
This endeavor, he said, could potentially be a six year project to finish the county. One proposed location for broadband improvement, Alexander said, is in the Buckhorn area. The improvements, he said, are necessary for the future and growth of the area.
“We know how important it is after this pandemic,” Alexander said.
A lot of grant money is available to help with the broadband project, said Alexander, so the fiscal court hopes to apply for them. One bid has currently been made for the project, he said.
A motion was made and approved by all court members.