County officials discussed several road changes during the Perry County Fiscal Court meeting on May 9. Among the changes were road adoptions, extensions and name changes.

During the meeting, the fiscal court approved:

• The second reading and adoption of Southwood Farm Circle as a county road;

• The first reading of Skylane Drive as a county road;

• The first reading of Cornmill Road as a county road;

• The first reading of a county road name change for Austin Heights to Austin Heights Circle;

• The first reading of a county road extension for Cessna Way, with an extension of 675 feet;

• The first reading of a county road extension for Sugar Ridge, with an extension of 70 feet.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander informed the community that to accomplish all road changes with county roads, the county goes through a process with 911 and Danny Miller and his team.