Court members recently approved a salary change for the judge-executive during the March 30 special Perry County Fiscal Court meeting.
According to state documents the 2023 maximum salary authorizations for county judge-executives are being based on a CPI increase of 6.5000. In Perry County, the census reported an approximate population of 28,378.
“My pay is set by the state so this is setting my pay based on that,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.
Last year, Alexander’s annual salary was $105,273.28. Based on the new data, his salary has increased to $112,068.03.
Court members approved the county judge-executive salary change per the CPI Index.