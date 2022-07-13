During the June 28 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members held and voted on the second reading and adoption of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023.

Court members held and voted on the first reading of the 2023 Perry County Fiscal Court budget during a special called meeting in May, stating the anticipated budget for 2023 was approximately $26.56 million, which was higher than in previous years.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the budget is not as high as they had anticipated during their first reading, stating that the 2023 budget is going to be in the amount of $23.1 million.

“It's actually a little less than what we read in the first one,” he said.

The expenditures that are expected to come from the budget so far, he said, vary and cover normal and

new programs. According to Alexander, the jail typically gets approximately $3 million a year; approximately $5 million in ARPA funding will be used; the county will use approximately $1.5-2 million in road funds from the state and another $2-3 million from general funds for roads; and there will be several other areas to use the budget as well, including parks, water and wastewater.

“We've really worked on jobs, our infrastructure, our sewer, and now we're really going to focus on our parks and recreation and quality of life,” said Alexander.

The rest of the budget will be used for other programs to help the county operate, he said.