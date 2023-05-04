Recently, county officials approved a resolution adopting the Perry County Solid Waste Management Plan for the next five years.

As the Perry County Solid Waste Management Area is governed by the Perry County Fiscal Court, the Perry County Fiscal Court is required to submit an update of the area solid waste management plan to the state and the community. The Perry County Solid Waste Management Plan 2023-2027 Update sets the agenda for implementation of solid waste reduction and management for the years inclusive of 2023-2027.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the plan is a contract submitted to the state and isn’t the contract with waste management.

“Rates won’t be included in that,” said Alexander. “If there was ever a rate increase it would be what we negotiate with waste management,” he said, explaining that it is just an updated plan they submit to the state.”

A public comment period on the Perry County Solid Waste Management Plan 2023-2027 Update was recently conducted in Perry County. As a result, the Perry County Fiscal Court adopted the Perry County Solid Waste Management Plan 2023-2027 Update and supports its Action Plan, Implementation Plan and associated activities.

Kevin Vermillion and Tanner Brown gave the reading and presentation of information during the April 11 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting. The proposed plan was available for public inspection beginning on March 9 at the Perry County Judge-Executive’s Office and comments were accepted up until April 7.

Vermillion said that, two years ago, the fiscal court approved the same plan that was being presented for 2023-2027. “We actually got it in a year early which is amazing,” he said.

Vermillion said the plan was kept the same with minor updates. The plan, if approved, will serve as the basis for handling solid waste management issues in Perry County for the years 2023-2027.

“We got notification back from the state we were in compliance, no problems whatsoever. Then this year they came back and said you’ve missed a few things,” he said, stating that he had missed an area of designation form. Vermillion said the form was easy to complete, he just wasn’t aware it needed done but it has now been completed.

Officials with the Perry County Solid Waste Management said they are not seeing any new challenges, but they are still dealing with old issues regarding garbage problems. Officials said they believe a possible solution is to increase education and instill values in youth.

“We’ve got to start in the schools and work our way up,” said Tanner Brown, Perry County solid waste coordinator.

Brown said he hopes to get parents involved with students, which will build interest and during his time as solid waste coordinator, he hopes to bring programs into all schools within the city and county.

“That’s our future,” said Brown.

Vermillion told the court during their April meeting that the public notice that was required to be printed in the newspaper for a listening session and comments had to run for 30 days and that was completed on Sunday, April 9. The county had no comments or requests to look at the plan in that time frame, said Vermillion.

The public hearing to receive public comments on the plan was scheduled for April 10, however there were no comments, so no hearing was required.

“Had they asked to look at it or made comments we would have had to have a hearing Monday (April 10) to go over their comments and then we would have had to start all over if they couldn’t be resolved,” Vermillion said.

Vermillion said the Solid Waste Department has signed the new resolution to send to the state.

The Perry County Fiscal Court proposed to adopt the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan update. Fiscal court members made a motion to approve the resolution adopting the five-year solid waste plan.

Additional information about the plan is available from Kevin Vermillion or Tanner Brown by calling, (606) 439-0149.