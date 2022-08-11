During the Aug. 9 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and court members discussed the ongoing flood relief efforts and funding for those efforts, as well as approved motions to ensure that the flood recovery services continue to operate.

Among the agenda items discussed, the fiscal court approved a resolution adopting and approving the execution of a mutual aid agreement between Perry County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet and the Department of Highways for flood

recovery services and the fiscal court also approved entering into a mutual aid agreement between Perry County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Transportation Cabinet and the Department of Highways for flood recovery services and bridge estimates. Additionally, the court approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of a 2023 taxable tax and revenue anticipation note for the short term borrowing of $1,500,000 for flood disaster recovery.

These motions, said Alexander, were taken to help aid the county in getting flood recovery services faster.

“We have to conduct business and we have to pass these resolutions to help the public,” said Alexander, adding that although the storm and flood damage were devastating, local government must continue to operate so they can help the community. Cleaning debris and addressing the destruction and replacement of bridges throughout the county are some of the priorities being focused on.

“We’re partnering with the state. What this does is if you can get the flood debris to one of the five designated sites that’s been approved or if you can get your debris next to a county road or state road or right-of-way, if you can get the debris into our right-of-way, we’re contracting with the state with an agency to come in and remove your flood debris,” Alexander said.

This is a free service to the community, said Alexander, but the debris removal cost could run the county between $5-10 million, so they need to seek state help to make this possible. “There’s no way the fiscal court could bond or handle as much debris as we’ve got,” said Alexander, stating that the county had to partner with the state.

Official dump sites for flood debris include: 50 Century Circle (behind the County Garage); 128 Entertainment Drive (formerly Fugate’s Skating Rink); the field across the road from Mt. Carmel Church in Rowdy; 57 Buckhorn Clinic Road (behind the County Maintenance shop); and the Knott/Perry County line on Hwy 80, across from Cardinal Country Store. Community members should look for “Flood Debris” signs at each location.

The fiscal court also partnered with the state to help with flood recovery services regarding bridge replacement and damage estimates.

“The last estimate I had, we had 75 plus bridges that were damaged and probably around 35 out of that 75 were a total loss,” said Alexander. The court, he said, estimates that the bridge replacement will be around $25 million or more.

To continue offering these services, he said, the county is borrowing funding short term. “In the mean time, until we figure out how we’re going to finance and pay for work and recovery we’re going to have to use a short term note just to keep the crews, the rock and this county going,” said Alexander.

Motions were made and approved for all three agenda items relating to flood recovery services and flood disaster recovery.