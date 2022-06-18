During the May 27 special called fiscal court meeting, court members held and voted on the first reading of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the fiscal court's anticipated budget for 2023 is $26,564,960.35. “That's up from what it normally is,” said Alexander, stating that there are several new programs for tourism, job growth, infrastructure and more that helped them receive more funding.
The expenditures that are expected to come from the budget so far, he said, vary and cover normal and new programs. According to Alexander, the jail typically gets approximately $3 million a year; road funds will be around $4 million; and $3.5-4 million will go to parks and recreation. The rest of the budget will be used for other programs that help the county operate, he said.
The second reading of the budget will be held in an upcoming June meeting.