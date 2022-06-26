During the June 15 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members held readings for adding and removing several roads within Perry County.
Among the agenda items discussed, the fiscal court approved the first reading of a road removal for Dakota Court, the first reading of a road removal for Wind Wood Lane and the first reading of a road removal for removing 400 feet from Capital Hill Drive.
“Before a road can be removed it has to have two official readings and you have to notify the property owners to post the language on the road,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.
This process, said the PCFC, is similar to when considering the addition of roads as well. The court members also approved the second reading and adoption of a road for Kellie Drive and the second reading and adoption of a road for Mullins Way.
Motions made and approved for each reading.