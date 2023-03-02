On March 1, the Perry County Fiscal Court released an online statement via social media informing the community that the Perry County Fiscal Court has acquired property located by East Perry Elementary School to develop a state-of-art Sports Complex.
According to the fiscal court's statement, the project will include the construction of several fields and more.
Six baseball fields will be built to meet size requirements for minor league, little league, softball and high school leagues. A concession stand and seating will be in the center of the fields. Three football fields will also serve as soccer fields, said the statement.
Additionally, the statement said, the complex will include a track for track and field; six tennis courts that will also include pickleball; two basketball courts; a couple playgrounds; a sensory playground; putt-putt golf; and a batting cage. Picnic shelters will be scattered about and parking will be available.
Once constructed, officials said, Perry County can host large tournaments in the many facets of the sporting arena. "This will draw in tourists from all over the state spending dollars in our community," said county officials in the statement.
The fiscal court said the facility will be constructed in phases as funding allows.