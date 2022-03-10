The Perry County Fiscal Court approved a resolution re-establishing the Perry County Cemetery Board in its March 8 regular meeting.

The primary purpose of the board is repairing cemeteries that have fallen into neglect and disrepair and the approved resolution will allow the board to adopt rules and regulations concerning those cemeteries.

The county, said court members, used to have the Cemetery Board but did not have the necessary funding to keep it running at the time.

“In 2015, the cemetery board was quorumed to the fiscal court to do certain things with neglected cemeteries and since that time not a lot has been done

because no funds were available as far as I understand. There are some funds that can be applied for so we’re re-establishing the board. The members of the board that were appointed in 2015, their terms have expired so we’re pretty much just starting from scratch again,” said Perry County Community and Economic Development Coordinator Bill McIntosh.

Currently, there is only around $3,000 available, said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. The funding, said McIntosh, is available through the Department of Local Government (DLG), and the county has to match the funding.

“It’s not a lot of money but it will help as far as us doing some things,” said McIntosh, explaining that funds will not pay for headstones but will pay to repair and clean them and will pay for landscaping as well.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said it is important for the community to know that the funding is limited, so the county will only be able to repair the cemeteries in the most amount of need, not all cemeteries in the county.

“I want to note that we have a cemetery board that we’re putting back in place. There’s a little bit of funds that they can apply for, but by no means are we telling the public that the fiscal court can take on every cemetery and take care of it. This is for us to address issues that may arise in cemeteries and we’ll bring them before the cemetery board and go from there,” said Alexander.

All court members voted to approve the motion to re-establish the Perry County Cemetery Board.