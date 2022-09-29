During the Sept. 27 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials and guest speaker Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, discussed updates regarding the housing crisis since the July flooding, as well as other related updates.

“From day one, Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky have been here helping us, and immediately we started having discussions for long-term,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, stating that he appreciates the state taking the time to identify properties, look at those properties with the county and work with the county on putting together their long-term plan to fix housing in the area.

“We’re looking to get people out of the flood plain,” Alexander said.

The county, he said, wants to help people who were impacted by the flooding have a sense of community and more affordable options while also being in a safe area. The state, said Goodman, has been working closely with the county to help achieve this goal.

Beshear, said Goodman, tasked the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet with taking data and looking for flat property out of where the new flood plain would be drawn.

Goodman said in Dec. the state saw historic damage to western Kentucky due to tornadoes, and this incident was similarly bad.

“I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen a lot of things, but I’ve never seen anything like this. I really haven’t,” said Goodman. “Flooding is very different from tornadoes and we’re finding that out.”

Since the flooding, she said, the state has witnessed the people of the region really come together, and said the state can see the progress made so far. The state, Goodman said, has been trying to find how to best help each impacted community and said the state will bring every available resource they can, communities just need to communicate their needs to the state.

Work will continue on these efforts, said officials.

“It’s like a puzzle. You have to get the first stages going, but you have to start talking about what’s next,” said Alexander.