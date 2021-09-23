Last week, during the Sept. 14 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members opened and awarded a bid for a new voting system and election equipment.
There was one bid, said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. The bid, he said, is from Harp Enterprises, and included 37 scanners, 26 ballot marking devices and three print buttons.
Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier said the current system is outdated and has had problems, so the new system is welcome. “Ours is probably between 15-20 years old and they’re outdated. Last election we had quite a few problems and had to get them worked on. It’s time to update,” said Napier.
Alexander agreed, stating that the new system would help the county be more up to date, as well as more accountable.
“This will get our voting system up to date. It will be unified all across the county as well,” said Alexander. “I like it. It’s both the paper ballot you can back up along with the electronic counters.”
Danny Crum, of Harp Enterprises, said the court can expect the new system to have a lifetime of 10-12 years. The system, he said, will help the court in many ways, especially since parts for the old system were getting hard to come by.
“The biggest difference obviously is the age,” said Crum. “We are starting to see things break down and the manufacturer isn’t making new ones of those. It’s getting hard for us to get parts,” he said.
A motion was made and passed by the fiscal court.