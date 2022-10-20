The Perry County Retired Teachers’ Association (PCRTA) recently held their “Adopt-a-Teacher” project, which helped several local teachers with supplies and more.

Following the devastating July flooding, Jennifer Asher Caudill, a retired teacher of the Perry County School District, made a post on social media via the Perry County Retired Teachers’ Association Facebook page requesting that retired teachers “adopt” a current, or active, teacher to help recover from the flood.

“As we all know our area was flooded recently in a way that we have never seen before. Yes, there have been other floods, but this time areas that had never flooded were taken out. Lives were lost, homes were lost, livelihoods were lost and Perry County lost two schools,” said Caudill. “As I sat in my living room seeing all the pleas for help and pictures of destruction, I prayed for everyone and also decided to take action,” she said. “So as a retired teacher, my heart was so overwhelmed with emotion for the two schools our district lost. Buckhorn and Robinson needed us. The need was great; I had to try to provide.”

Caudill said she then turned to social media and posted about her idea for the “Adopt-a-Teacher” project. The post, she said, proposed that the Perry County Retired Teachers’ Association help the Robinson and Buckhorn teachers relocating to A.B. Combs by adopting them and assisting with materials, supplies and support.

Hours after making the post, Caudill said she began seeing a lot of people interested in helping and the project expanded. “It started out with retired teachers, but eventually we had community members and others across the state involved too,” said Caudill.

Many teacher’s lists sold out within the first couple of days, she said, and after the teachers were taken care of, the PCRTA members moved on to help principals, libraries, resource centers and other areas of the school. “It was our way of giving each school a huge embrace,” she said.

On Aug. 20, Buckhorn and Robinson began school in their new location of the former A.B. Combs building, and Caudill, along with Debbie Mullins, another retired teacher of the Perry County School District, attended the opening day to visit teachers and staff and provide support, as did other retirees.

During the September meeting of the Perry County Retired Teachers’ Association, members elected to do a library book drive for Buckhorn and Robinson in conjunction with the Christmas canned food drive.

Overall, officials with the PCRTA said, the adoption process resulted in 22 teachers being adopted from Buckhorn and 18 teachers being adopted from Robinson. In addition, to this, office staff, cooks, janitors, resource center employees and principals were included and helped as needed. The PCRTA said they plan to continue organizing events to help show their love and dedication to the community.