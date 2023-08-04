According to a statement from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the PCSO will be conducting periodic safety checkpoints now through September 30, 2023 as approved by the PCSO policies and procedures manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic law of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
According to the statement, the PCSO will be utilizing the traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints locations can be found by visiting, perrysheriff.org