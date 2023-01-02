A Hazard man was arrested on felony charges, including endangerment of a police officer, after he allegedly fled from police and nearly collided head-on with a responding deputy.
According to an arrest citation written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimerson Montgomery, on Dec. 25, the agency received a call that Harry Shephard, 53, of Jett Drive, was in an altercation with his wife during which he smacked her then left the scene driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra.
Montgomery wrote that, while he was speaking with Shephard’s wife, he saw Shephard drive by and got in his patrol car in an attempt to stop Shephard.
The citation said that when Montgomery activated his lights and sirens, Shephard began to flee and got out of the deputy’s sight. Montgomery wrote that a second deputy, Will Fugate, who was responding to assist, told Montgomery that Shephard had driven toward his cruiser, nearly striking him head-on and forcing him off the road.
Montgomery was able to catch up with Shephard, who continued to refuse to stop, the citation said.
Eventually, the citation said, Montgomery deactivated his lights and sirens and began to follow at a safe distance, observing as Shephard pulled into the ambulance bay at Hazard ARH Medical Center, where he stopped.
Montgomery wrote that he was able to place Shephard under arrest, at which time Shephard told the deputy he needed oxygen. The citation said Montgomery took Shephard into the hospital and got him medically cleared before transporting him to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Shephard was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license, menacing and traffic charges.