Last week, an arrest was made in connection to an attempted murder in Perry County. This week, the defendant appeared in Perry County District Court for an arraignment hearing.
On Feb. 6, Robin Lee Cole, 18, of Hueysville, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. According to a citation by Joseph Nantz, of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the victim claimed Cole shot him one time in the chest and shoulder area.
“I was dispatched to Lower Pigeon Roost due to Dennie Collins being shot. I made contact with Dennie Collins, who stated that Robin Lee Cole shot him with a 9 mm through the windshield of his car, because he was trying to stop them from taking his car,” Nantz wrote.
Collins, Nantz wrote, stated that Cole fired one shot through the windshield, striking Collins in the chest and shoulder area. Hazard City Police located Cole at the Combs Motel parking lot where he was interviewed and stated he did shoot Dennie Collins, the citation said.
Cole appeared in Perry County District Court for arraignment on Feb. 9.
