A Hazard man is facing a felony charge after police say they went on a welfare check and found an elderly man in deplorable conditions.
According to an arrest citation written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Marcus Prater, on Aug. 6, he and Deputy Montgomery were dispatched to a residence on Ky. 80 to do a welfare check on an elderly disabled veteran.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, the citation said, the caregiver, Dustin Michael Melton, 26, was pulling into the driveway.
Prater wrote that upon making contact with the elderly man, the deputies noted he was not clean of urine and feces, and the room in which he slept, including the bed, was covered in urine and feces.
Melton told the deputies that he had been at the residence the day before to take care of the man, but had not taken care of any of the issues, the citation said, including that the residence had not had electric service for three days.
The food the man was eating, Prater wrote, looked and smelled putrid.
The man was transported for medical care and adult protective services were contacted, the citation said.
Melton was arrested on a charge of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.