A response to a shots fire complaint led to the discovery and closure of an illegal gambling operation, Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle’s office announced in a statement this week.

According to the statement, on Sept. 13, deputies responded to an altercation involving multiple shots fired on North Main Street near the old MC Napier High School area.

According to the statement, an altercation had taken place between two males which led to one male reportedly firing multiple shots toward the other male and other bystanders nearby.

The statement said the suspect, Anthony Grigsby, of Hazard, was detained by Hazard Police Officers shortly after the incident in the city limits. Grigsby was charged by PCSO with one count of attempted murder and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The statement said the shooting investigation led officers to obtain a search warrant for a building on North Main Street. During the service of the warrant by deputies, officers with the Hazard Police Department and troopers from the Kentucky State Police, a casino-type gaming operation was found on the premises, the statement said.

Another search warrant was obtained in regards to the gaming room. Approximately $3,000 in cash, along with approximately 40 hard drives from video gaming machines were confiscated during the search, the statement said.

The statement said this part of the investigation will be taken directly to a grand jury for consideration for possible felony charges.

The statement informed three other persons on scene during the search warrants were arrested for unrelated outstanding warrants and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.