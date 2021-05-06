Over the weekend, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a fatal drowning in Perry County.
On Saturday, May 1, deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a call regarding a person in the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Couchtown Road and West Ky. 80. PCSO Deputy Joe Nantz and Deputy Ryan Bryant responded to the scene where they discovered a man who had apparently drowned. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer Glen Griffie was called to the scene due to the suspected drowning.
The victim, identified as Charles Campbell, 47, of Busy, was removed from the water. Lifesaving efforts by deputies were unable to resuscitate him, said PCSO officials.
The PCSO said they have turned the case over to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife for investigation due to suspected drowning.