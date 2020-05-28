The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Laurel County man with several felonies after an April incident in which he allegedly rammed a police officer’s vehicle in an attempt to flee from a traffic stop.
According to a citation by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Day, on April 21, Gabriel Lee Begley, 18, of Blake Drive, London, committed the crimes of first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and first-degree assault of a police officer.
According to court documents, Begley was observed driving a stolen vehicle on Highland Avenue. An officer, the citation said, turned emergency lights on to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Begley drove in reverse at a high rate of speed and struck the officer's vehicle. After the collision, court documents said, Begley fled off in the vehicle and then fled into the woods on foot. Begley, the citation said, was located on the same roadway later that day and tried fleeing again when an officer made contact.
Begley appeared in Perry County District Court on May 26, for his arraignment. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, in the Perry County District Court before Judge Cody Goehring.
