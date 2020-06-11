On June 6, a peaceful protest held in Hazard drew hundreds of people together to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, to honor all the lives that have been lost due to racism and to protest police brutality.
The event was organized by Brandi Boggs, Joseph Palumbo and Shelly Moore, and many other people volunteered and donated to the protest. Several speakers were featured prior to the march, including Hazard Police Officer James East, ARH Dr. Maria Braman, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Rev. Steven Jones.
The organizers said they did not expect such a large turnout, but were grateful to see such a huge support shown. More than 500 people showed up to participate in the march and support the cause, said event organizers.
“Me and Joe didn't think there would be more than 50 people to show. We were mind-blown by the amount of people who actually showed up, it was awesome,” said Boggs. “I was amazed really, and I was really proud of our city.”
Palumbo agreed, stating he was also shocked at the outpouring of support.
“I was unbelievably surprised, it was extremely humbling,” said Palumbo. “I can't describe the emotions I felt seeing all the different faces, the city officials. It humbled me to know HPD and the sheriff's office were marching in solidarity.
“Having them (law enforcement) march in solidarity and understanding the real issue of racism and acknowledging it means a lot to me,” said Palumbo. “To me, that is a key part in what made it successful.”
Another factor that made the march so successful, said Palumbo, was that so many children were involved.
“This specific plight is really going to revolve around the next generation, so when I saw all the kids that were coming out — when I saw the energy they brought to the table, that was everything for me,” said Palumbo. He continued, explaining that awareness and education will continue to be huge factors in change for the future. “Something as systemic as racism isn't going to change in a day, it's going to be a generational thing.”
At the end of the march, everyone knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds – the amount of time George Floyd was knelt on by an officer before he died during the incident in Minneapolis which sparked the now-international movement for change and justice. For many, said event organizers, this was an eye opening, and emotional, experience.
“Eight minutes and 46 seconds doesn't seem like a long time, but when you're on one knee and you can't breathe ... it puts it in perspective how long that man was struggling to catch his breath before he died,” said Boggs. “I feel like that gave people time to reflect on what really happened. Everybody saw it.”
“I could see in everybody's eyes it wasn't finished,” said Palumbo. “It pulled at my heart strings.”
The group, said organizers, plans to continue raising awareness and educating others about racism and support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and fight to end police brutality.
“Just because the march is over doesn't mean we can stop moving forward,” said Boggs. “A lot of people think that here in Perry County racism isn't real, that it doesn't exist here, but it absolutely does and people should be opening their eyes to it and trying to find a solution. If you're not a part of the solution, then you are absolutely part of the problem.”
