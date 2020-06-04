A peaceful protest has been planned to take place in Hazard this weekend, Saturday, June 6. The protest, said organizer Brandi Boggs, is going to be a silent march to peacefully protest all the lives that have been lost due to racism, rioting and police brutality.
“It's just really hard to sit here and wonder what to do,” said Boggs of all the violence going on across the nation. “The goal is unity. Everyone has to come together. We need peace, love and unity in this world."
This event, said Boggs, is planned to just be a march with members holding signs, no chanting or violence is permitted — just a silent protest. Boggs said people are welcome to make signs, however they cannot have anything vulgar or promoting violence on them. People are also welcome to wear T-shirts with a statement on them if they choose, she said.
Boggs said the idea started as a small notion to show support for other areas, but has quickly grown within the last few days. Boggs said hundreds of people have reached out and are expected to participate in the march. “There have been a lot more people wanting to be involved than I realized, which is great. It's what we want,” said Boggs.
Participants, she said, have been asked to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to follow guidelines suggested on the permit. Boggs said due to the amount of people attending, it will be hard to practice social distancing but the march organizers are still encouraging participants to due so by staying six feet apart from others.
The group will start marching at 7 p.m. on Saturday, so people should start meeting at the City Hall ball courts at 6:30 p.m. The march will proceed down Main Street and will then loop around and go back towards City Hall through High Street. A group prayer will be said before the march.
“We all need to come together – police officers, white people, people of color, everybody come together and stand up,” said Boggs.
