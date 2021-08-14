On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Perry County Coroner's Office and Perry County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatality involving a pedestrian being hit in Perry County.
At approximately 1:32 a.m., Aug. 7, the Perry County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on South Highway 15 at the Glomawr Bridge, said officials with the Perry County Coroner's Office. Upon arrival, the pedestrian was identified as Chris Ritchie, of Raccoon Creek, Hazard. Ritchie was pronounced dead on scene, said officials.
The manner and cause of death is under investigation by the Perry County Coroner's Office.