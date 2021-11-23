During the Nov. 16 Perry County Board of Education meeting, board members discussed the 2021-2022 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan (CDIP). For the 2021-2022 CDIP, many goals were similar to those set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year we have six district goals; five of them are set by the state so every district in the state has the first five goals,” said Perry County Assistant Superintendent Kristi Gorman. Those goals, she said, are related to increasing proficiency in academics.

“Our last goal that we chose to add is that our students are in a safe, trauma informed classroom,” said Gorman. “We put a lot of work into that this year especially during COVID and this pandemic,” she said.

The goals, said Gorman, include increasing proficiency in reading and increasing proficiency in math, while also increasing proficiency in science as their next chosen focus for academic indicators; making sure students stay proficient from grade to grade; focusing on the gap in the special education population; making sure students graduate transition ready (college and career ready); and focusing on the social and emotional wellness of students (having training sessions for how teachers should handle trauma).

“We understand this is the most crucial year our students have ever faced,” said Gorman, stating that the BOE knows students and staff have all been through a lot during the pandemic. The board, she said, has put in a lot of training and tried to invest wisely during this time.

Perry County School District Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the school officials are also considering other methods to help students combat the academic and social regression stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can tell some kids have been isolated for far too long by the way they interact and things of that nature, and it’s sad,” said Jett. “We’re doing what we can.

“We’re looking to hire some mental health clinicians next year for a couple of years,” he said, adding that the BOE hopes to get more resources to help with those issues and wants the staff to be more trauma informed and approach students as if there has been trauma. “That in and of itself deescalates a lot of situations, it gives you a different perspective.”

The main highlights of the CDIP, said Gorman, are that the BOE will be purchasing new reading and math textbooks for schools, will be putting instructional coaches in schools, will put three to four weeks of professional development in all subjects and will put a lot of focus on RTI and which children need additional support.

A motion to accept the proposed CDIP was made and seconded, and all board members voted, “Yes.”