Several agenda items, including the approval of payroll and bills for general funds and block grants, and the tentative budget for the 2022-2023 school year, were discussed at the May 17 Perry County Board of Education meeting. During the meeting, board members made and approved a motion to give all employees a raise.

Jody Maggard, board treasurer and finance officer, said all employees will be receiving a raise equaling 50 cents per hour.

“What we said last time was that everybody in the district gets a minimum 2.5 percent raise. If your raise doesn’t come up, if your 2.5 percent doesn’t get you at least 50 cents on the hour, you get a 50 cents raise on the hour which is about 5 percent,” said Maggard. This, he said, means all employees will be getting an extra 50 cents, but the percentage of the raise will vary depending on their current pay and position. “I’ll just say this, the cooks, the janitors and the aides will get probably 5 percent raises. Everybody else will get 2.5 percent.”

The raises, said board members, are very needed during the current economic struggles across the state.

“My staff and I went out and delivered contracts and placements today (May 17) in every school. I went to Buckhorn, and I will say this, in talking to the employees and what they brought back to me I’ve never heard more talk about people needing more money than I have right now. I don’t think it’s based on anything other than the fact that when you fill up your vehicle it’s $100,” said Maggard.

Other board members agreed, stating that gas prices, along with grocery prices, bills and other costs of living, are all becoming so high that a majority of families in the area are struggling financially. This raise, said the board, will help the employees of the school system and their families.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett said this raise, in addition to previous ones, will be something new to the school system.

“That means in two years everyone has got a minimum of a 7.5 percent raise in Perry County, which has never happened,” said Jett.

A motion was made and all board members approved for raises. The raises will take effect July 1.