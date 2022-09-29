Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable.

Since the July flooding, the Perry County BOE has been working with several organizations to get A.B. Combs Elementary School ready to house students again, and has also been working on monitoring cleanup efforts being made at Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School, said Jody Maggard, finance officer. “We’ll continue to do this over the next several months because we are just in the kind of the gun-going-off-crossing-the-finish-line (part) of FEMA.”

Maggard said the Buckhorn School cleanup crews recently completed their work, and the payment amount and more details are expected to be announced at the next meeting.

“It’s a little bit of a shell shock, but it’s also not in the sense of knowing what work was done over there,” said Maggard, adding that the debris clean up, cleaning moisture content out and other work quickly added up.

The work, he said, is already showing results.

“If you drive by Buckhorn now and you look at it in comparison to what we all saw six weeks ago, you’d almost think it’s not possible,” said Maggard.

Maggard said over the next few weeks the board will move forward with plans to reconstruct Buckhorn School as they are able to. The goal, he said, is to have the school back and ready by next school year.

According to the reports from crews that examined Robinson School, it was determined that Robinson Elementary School “is a complete loss” and will have to be torn down, he said.

“We know that, it’s not a surprise to anybody,” he said, adding that the school has collapsed in many areas and is a complete liability to the district.

Due to this, Maggard said, the board wants to expedite processes to tear down Robinson School.

“We want to be good neighbors to the people that are around it,” he said, explaining that air quality control, mold issues and more are factors in this decision.

Both bridges leading to Robinson School are weak and can’t hold the heavy weight of trucks crossing, so the board may seek help getting a culvert put in temporarily so they can cross to work on it, said Maggard.

The board made a motion that Robinson Elementary School is now declared surplus property of the district.