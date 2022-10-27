Members of the Perry County Board of Education discussed construction and demolition updates for the schools involved in the July flooding during the Oct. 18 meeting.

Jody Maggard, board finance officer, provided updates on the demolition of the Robinson Elementary School building, the construction of Buckhorn School and the construction of A.B. Combs.

A.B. Combs School, said Maggard, currently has two main cost concerns right now — the air quality and the roof.

In most of the normal functioning schools and district owned buildings, said Maggard, the air is fresh and cycled through properly; in A.B. Combs, work is needed to achieve this and the board is looking at possible solutions.

“In all of these buildings, it’s important that we have fresh air coming in and that we’re not recirculating our own air,” said Maggard. “In all these buildings there is fresh air constantly coming in.

“With A.B. Combs, currently, we’re pushing in fresh air, but it’s not conditioned,” he continued. “What that means is it’s not being heated or cooled before it comes into the building.”

This, he said, means that on cold days the fresh air is cold and it takes the heating system a long time to catch up, and the same goes for hot days needing to be cooled off.

“The quick fix for that is we can go to Robinson, get the fresh air intake unit that was conditioning the air in that school. If we can use it, bring it to A.B. — problem fixed,” said Maggard. “Obviously we all know the condition Robinson is in, so we don’t know what the condition on that unit is like, but we’re going to try it.”

He said that, if it doesn’t work, the board will look at other options such as timing how long air can come in then condition it before letting more air in.

“That’s what we run into when we move into a 40 year old building,” said Maggard.

The other issue that is a concern of becoming a cost to the district is the roof at A.B. Combs, said Maggard.

“There are going to have to be some repairs to some extent,” Magagrd said, explaining that the district can’t replace the whole roof, but they can patch it and work on the drainage and getting water away from the building.

“I would say by the next board meeting A.B. Combs will be where it needs to be for school with the exception of the roof,” Maggard said.

He said that he hopes that, by the November meeting, the board will know the cost of the A.B. Combs repairs. Magagrd said he expects it to be around or above $1 million.

During his update on Buckhorn construction, Maggard informed the board and community that the cleanup and walkthroughs by ServPro are complete and the district has a $2.5 million bill that they will be paying.

Additionally, said Maggard, Buckhorn has an electrical problem and the board needs to purchase a new transformer, which will cost around $50,000. Once purchased, he said, more work can be done. The goal, said Maggard, is still to get Buckhorn School ready by Aug. 2023 . Maggard said he hopes to have a BG1 by next month’s meeting, which will tell them the cost to get Buckhorn back in operation for the next school year.

In his update on Robinson, Maggard said he also expects to have a BG1 for Robinson demolition by the November. meeting.

“Last month (September) the board voted to go through the process to start the phase of demolition,” he said, adding that the board should have a cost estimate of this next month. “I think the cost to tear Robinson down is going to be less than the cost to get A.B. up and running.”

More updates are expected on the schools during the November meeting.