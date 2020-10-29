During last week's Perry County Board of Education meeting, held on Oct. 20, board members received a financial update and discussed the budget reduction asked of the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and what that could mean for the local working budget for 20-21.

“The Kentucky state legislation, the education department has been asked to reduce their budget by over $43 million, so KDE has been tasked with a reduction of $43 million and then of course that's going to come from us among all the other 172 school districts,” said Perry County School District Finance Officer Jody Maggard. “Right now, it just depends on how they break that up, what's going to be exempt, what's not going to be exempt.”

Maggard said the cut is supposed to exempt some areas such as pre-school, career/technical education, the Kentucky School for the Blind, maintenance of effort regarding school and community nutrition, among others.

On Sept. 3, State Budget Director John Hicks asked all state agencies to submit plans for an 8 percent reduction in the current fiscal year, which started July 1. The amount requested from KDE was $43,626,300. The request from OSBD, which is in response to the uncertainty of economic forecasts with the continued impacts of COVID-19, asked that the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funds – the main source of funding for K-12 education in the state – be exempt from the reduction. Robin Kinney, KDE associate commissioner in the Office of Finance and Operations, said SEEK, debt service and local school district health insurance will be taken off the top before the 8 percent cut is calculated.

Once the proposed budget reduction plan was received on Sept. 3, KDE proposed additional exemptions from the budget reduction plan request. The exemptions requested by KDE in its draft budget reduction plan include funds for preschool and secondary vocational education. Kinney said these funds are viewed similarly to SEEK, as they provide direct support services to students, schools and districts. Other exemptions include appropriations directly to the Kentucky School for the Blind and the Kentucky School for the Deaf, and School Food Services required state funds for Federal Match and Maintenance of Effort.

After applying these additional exemptions, the total proposed reduction offered by KDE for consideration is $28,490,800, down from the $43,626,300 proposed by OSBD. The proposed reduction plan would impact all remaining general fund balances, including operations at KDE. Amounts will be dependent upon the timing of the implementation of the reductions, said officials. KDE submitted its plan to the Office of State Budget Director (OSBD) on Sept. 18, and leadership from the KDE recently presented the department’s preliminary draft budget reduction plan to the General Assembly’s Budget Review Subcommittee on Education on Oct. 21.

“How much are we going to be affected, we don't know yet,” said Maggard. “We basically now are spending on what we have to have, essential type stuff. We have to tighten up because of the uncertainty and the unknown that's about to take place.”

The board, said Maggard, currently has around $10 million in general funds. “That's about $300,000 more than what it was this time last year. Last month, it was down $50,000. We just can't track it right now, there's no stability,” said Maggard, explaining that the fluctuations in the funds could be a result of things being paid last year that haven't been paid this year or certain expenses not accruing because of not having much in-person instruction this school year.

In addition to those funds, Maggard said the Perry County School District will be selling the Chavies School and Willard School in a few weeks and will also sell the maintenance building soon.

Maggard said that the BOE is hopeful for a second stimulus package from the federal level, but knows that the state level finances will be a struggle.

“We do expect new federal money, but the state is still in trouble,” said Maggard. “This is not doom and gloom, but we need to be ready because it's coming. I don't know that I've ever heard of KDE being asked to reduce their budget for $43 million. That’s a lot.”