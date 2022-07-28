During the July 19 meeting of the Perry County Board of Education, board members discussed plans to ensure that School Resource Officers (SROs) are available for each school in the district.

During the 2022 legislative session, HB 63 was passed, which requires a SRO on every school campus in Kentucky, however, the legislature did not appropriate the funds necessary to pay for the positions or for law enforcement to properly train new SROs, leaving many school districts worrying about being short staffed and how to pay for SROs. Schools, said Perry BOE officials, are asked to submit a plan and find SROs by Aug. 1, and they hope to be able to hire enough to cover the district by then, but they are having trouble finding staff.

“We have to have a resource officer at every school all day long without exception. If we don’t it’s going to be a nightmare for the sheriff’s department, it’s going to be a nightmare for us and it’s going to be a nightmare for the city police,” said Superintendent Jonathan Jett.

The board, said school officials, are currently in negotiations with the Hazard Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office and are discussing the option of borrowing a SRO or two from the city temporarily until they can hire a permanent position for the county. As it stands, said the BOE, Perry County has six SROs right now.

“In meeting with those people, it appeared we were going to be one short and possibly two short,” said Jett. “We’ve got to have somebody at Leatherwood and Buckhorn just because of the distance and response time. I understand that completely, we have to have somebody there,” he said.

Jett said he met with local law enforcement and school personnel to discuss options.

“In that meeting, the city said they could have someone help with West (Perry Elementary School),” said Jett, stating that he spoke with Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini, who is also the principal of Hazard High School, who told him they would do what they had to do to make sure SROs are available.

Harvey Colwell, director of special education, said that, this year, the MOA with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Hazard Police Department will look different than in previous years.

One of the differences, said Colwell, is there will be a difference in pay between last year’s MOA and this year’s MOA. Last year, he said, the agreement was $18.02 an hour and this year the PCSO and HPD requested $30 an hour. Additionally, last year the BOE only paid for the hourly wage of the SROs, and this year the board is being requested to pay wages and for vehicles.

“I think last year the way I figured it up with the amount of money we were out for the sheriff’s, for the SROs, it was probably around $144,000,” said Colwell. “With this request that’s going to be an increase of up to $84,000 more than what we were last yea.”

Colwell said the SROs funding should total around $248,000 this year.

A motion was made to accept the PCSO MOA and HPD MOA.