Due to recent school shootings across the United States, the Perry County Board of Education discussed school safety measures during their June 21 meeting, considering various options such as arming teachers and pursuing other types of training.

During the recent Perry County Board of Education meeting, parent Jessica Baker asked the board about school safety. The local law enforcement agencies, she said, have a longer response time than desired when it comes to the county’s children.

“Why can’t teachers carry a weapon if they want?” said Baker.

Baker said there are many factors to consider with this measure, but said she believes it should be an option. Teachers who do choose to carry a weapon can keep the weapon concealed so students don’t have access to it; the teachers would not have to keep the weapon loaded; and teachers could keep the weapon locked up if they want, said Baker.

District 2 Board member Richy Miller said, that if teachers are armed, there needs to be extensive training, because there are a number of scenarios that could happen and they would need to be prepared to act in a moment.

“I think if they’re going to do it they need to be trained right and they need to have it loaded and ready on their person,” said Miller. Miller and Johnny Feltner, representing district 4, were former law enforcement officers, and both have seen many shooting incidents.

Miller and other board members suggested that teachers could also consider pressure point control training, other defense training, enforcing locked doors at the schools, monitoring school accessibility and other safety measures.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he spoke with local law enforcement agencies and believes it is best to see the stance of the sheriff and police chief before taking action. The district, he said, is currently utilizing school resource officers and working on other safety measures.

“I talked with Joe (Engle) and he’s confident that we can have seven of the schools covered full time moving forward, and I talked to Minor (Allen) and whoever replaces him we think we can have one at West Perry within city limits,” said Jett. “I just hesitate and I really encourage you all not to take any action on arming teachers at this point until we can see what the agencies that are responsible for school safety what their stance is on that.

“We’re fortunate we have resource officers at all our schools that are trained,” Jett said, “I’m just real hesitant to have a discussion right now without more information.”

No motions or actions were made at this time.