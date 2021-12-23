Recently, the Perry County Board of Education has been meeting to discuss COVID-19 policies including the mask mandate. On Dec. 15, the board held a special called meeting to hold a board discussion and take possible action on the mask mandate. This week, on Dec. 21, the board met and discussed the revision of board policies concerning COVID-19 quarantine.

During the Dec. 15 board meeting, school officials excluded individuals from attending the meeting if they did not have identification on them, including the Hazard Herald. The Hazard Herald filed an Open Meeting Complaint under Kentucky Revised Statutes 61.846(1) regarding our exclusion from the Dec. 15 special meeting of the Perry County Board of Education as the school denying access to the meeting for lack of identification is illegal under the state’s open meetings law.

The BOE, in response, provided a recording of the meeting which showed that the board was divided on their stance towards the mask mandate; some members stated they feel masks should not be necessary while others expressed an interest to follow guidance from local health providers and keep the use of masks in place. Several community members attended the meeting and also expressed the desire to keep masks in use for the safety of students.

On Tuesday this week, the BOE met again to further discuss the revision of board policies concerning COVID-19 quarantine including masking. During this meeting, board members spoke with local health officials to agree on a plan. Board members who had spoke out against masks and argued with community members during the Dec. 15 meeting apologized for the misunderstanding.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Jonathan (Jett) has the best interest of our kids at heart,” said Richy Miller, board member district two, stating he feels that all of the board members have the best interest of the students at heart, but they just disagreed on how to achieve it. “We are for our kids being in the classroom and that’s all we were saying.”

Miller, one of the members who was against masking, said the board just wants to do what is right for students. “We are for the best interest of our kids and I think that plan is probably better than what we’ve got,” said Miller. “We weren’t able to articulate this and it’s miscommunication and I apologize for that.”

“We talked at length about policy change, and the policy change was going to be what would be quarantined students currently could come back to school. So then we started talking about what the limitations would be for those kids that are going to come back to school,” said Jody Maggard, board treasurer and finance officer, stating the board had to determine if that would include testing, masking and more. “We are going to bring back kids who have been exposed but we’re going to do so in a much safer situation than what’s being communicated.

The Perry County BOE, said Maggard, will be using the Warren County, Ohio, model “Mask to Stay and Test to Play,” which will test students who have been exposed but are not symptomatic, on days 3, 5 and 7 and they have to be asymptomatic to remain in school.

Scott Lockard, public health director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, said he feels that the Perry BOE was doing what was right for students up until the Dec. 15 meeting, but now that an agreement has been made to keep the use of masks in a safe way, the board is complying with local health guidance. Lockard said he appreciates the board taking the time to consider recent data and case numbers.

“Cases are backed up. Last week we saw another increase here in Perry County to 185 positive cases from 128 the week before and 95 the week before. We are increasing,” said Lockard.

The use of masks, he said, will continue to help the schools. Schools, he said, should also use six feet distancing if universal masking is not in place, and contact tracers will continue to work on cases.

The board made a motion to change the plan, not the policy. The board may revisit the policy at a later date. The plan, said Maggard, should be in effect Jan. 3 when students return.