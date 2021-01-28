Last week, the Perry County Board of Education held its monthly meeting and discussed several updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend, on Jan. 23, the district kicked off its Saturday School program — one of those updates discussed — in an effort to help students improve their grades.

Assistant Superintendent Kristie Gorman said that, through this program the district is offering school, or additional tutoring, on two Saturdays a month up until the month of May. The participating students, she said, have been divided into Group A and Group B, and one group will attend the Saturday School session on each day offered. Saturday School offers four hours of additional in-person tutoring for students. The sessions are held from 8 a.m. to noon, and are very individualized for students, said Gorman.

“We took the approach, after speaking with the board attorney and administration, we took the approach that this is an opportunity,” said Gorman. “Parents aren’t required to send their kids to Saturday tutoring, but if those students are struggling or failing, or a parent or teacher feels like that kid needs additional help, we have invested additional time to get one-on-one group tutoring for students.”

Saturday School will be held at two locations — East Perry Elementary School and R.W. Combs Elementary School. Gorman said the Leatherwood and Viper students will be bussed to R.W. School, while the Robinson, West Perry, East Perry and Buckhorn students will attend Saturday School at East Perry. Originally, she said, there was going to be three locations, however there was not a lot of high school participation so they had to cut one out of the schedule.

Gorman said there have been a total of 499 students confirmed to participate in the Saturday School program, and the district is happy about that number and what it means for the students and the community.

“That is really unheard of for a community to buy-in (like this). This is a tremendous feat, said Gorman. “It is a really great number, it says a lot about our community,” she added, explaining that this shows the schools connected with the students and parents and showed they know that NTI has been hard on them and they want to help.

Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said that the program is a good opportunity for students to improve their grades and for the teachers to display their ability to reach students. The schools, he said, are going to be responsible for the results coming from this program.

“If a kid shows up on Saturday, by Wednesday of the next week the parent should be able to go into IC and see an improvement in the grade,” said Jett, stating the teachers will need to make sure information is given effectively during those hours. “It’s all new, we’re figuring it out as we go. It’s a good opportunity.”

In addition to offering the Saturday School sessions, Jett said the district will be immediately entering into summer school after the last day of school this year, and the district will hold summer school for the remainder of the month (June).

“We don’t want to retain a ton of kids, but we know that there will be some that just haven’t participated,” said Jett. “The people that are struggling, we’re trying to give them as many opportunities as we can to get caught up.”