During the March 16 Perry County Board of Education meeting, board members discussed plans to hold a summer camp for Perry County students.

Kristie Gorman, assistant superintendent for the Perry County School District, said the summer camp will have multiple grade level teachers available to provide education and assistance in a variety of subjects to help students catch up academically. In addition to the educational aspects of the camp, Gorman said, the summer camp will also provide enrichment activities for K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 grades. The high school enrichment activities will be based on participation numbers, said Gorman.

Gorman said the enrichment activities will be focused on fun activities such as making slime, using virtual reality headsets, gaming, a petting zoo, dances, photography, escape games and more.

“It’ll kind of be those activities that the past year hasn’t allowed us to do,” said Gorman. “School has been hard the past year; well, life in general has been hard. We just want to make sure that kids are kids. We’ll teach them reading and we’ll teach them multiplication facts, but we also want them to enjoy being around their peers and doing some of the things that makes school fun.

“We have a lot of stuff to catch up on, a lot of kids had regressed,” said Gorman. At the same time, she said, it will also be a time to have fun. “It’s summer time and they haven’t been able to do some of this stuff because of COVID, so we’ll try to provide, within our guidelines, what we can and make it a fun time too.”

The summer camp will be open for all students and is completely free, said Gorman. Students will be provided breakfast, lunch and a snack during camp days, and bus transportation will be offered for all students.

Gorman said the school district will follow safety guidelines.

“We will follow the same guidelines that we are required to right now,” she said, adding that masks will be worn while indoors and social distancing will be enforced.

Summer camp is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 10-July 2. The summer camp will be offered at three locations: East Perry Elementary School, R.W. Combs Elementary School and Perry County Central High School. East Perry Elementary School will serve East Perry Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School, West Perry Elementary School and Buckhorn Elementary School students. R.W. Combs Elementary School, Leatherwood Elementary School and Viper Elementary School students will attend summer camp at R.W. Combs Elementary School. Perry County Central High School will provide summer camp for PCCHS and Buckhorn High School students.

The Perry County BOE is currently taking registrations for staff and teachers to work during the summer camp, and will send a link to parents and students later on within a month, said Gorman.