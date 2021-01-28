During the Jan. 19 Perry County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Jett and board members discussed some of the recent assistance the school has provided to the community.
The school, said Jett, was awarded funding through a private grant, and the grant money can be used for academic-based things such as tutoring, but can also be used to fulfill community-based needs within the district, he said. Jett said the district started spending some of the grant in mid-December and has been able to help several families and students in their district. So far, said Jett, the BOE was able to purchase appliances, pay bills and more with the funds.
The grant, he said, was used to purchase a stove for a family that had only one working burner on their original stove, as well as a refrigerator for another family. The district has also paid at least 10 power bills for families by using the private funding, said Jett. One of those families, he said, had to pay $300 to avoid being disconnected.
“We were able to get them caught up. I think it cost about $1,000 total,” said Jett.
The funding has also been used to help the families of students who were impacted by house fires. Two students had a house fire, so the BOE stocked them with essential items and hygiene products, said Jett. Then one family had a house fire and was living out of a hotel for three weeks, so the funding was used to help them, he said.
“We were actually able to find them a house, pay the rent for the next three months and pay all of the deposits and utility bills for the next three months until they get back on their feet. And of course provide them with food,” said Jett. “Clothing and food was purchased for many families around Christmas.”
He said the money was used for other families too.
“Some grants tie your hands. When we’re able to do stuff like this for people, that’s when you make an impact,” said Jett. The district, he said, plans to continue helping families as it can.
