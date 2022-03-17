Recently, the Perry County Board of Education discussed some concerns regarding the upcoming 2022-2023 budget during the March 11 special meeting.

Jody Maggard, Perry County BOE finance officer and board treasurer, said the expected budget will have some changes compared to the current budget and previous budgets, and said some of the changes will be hurtful in ways and some will be welcome changes.

Maggard said one of the topics that could impact the budget is HB 703, a bill relating to school funding, which would transition the school funding model from using average daily attendance to average daily membership.

“One of the big things that’s been introduced — I don’t know if it will get legs or not, whether or not it will be passed or joined with something that might get passed or whatever — it’s related to finance, is the received funding being changed,” said Maggard. The board, he said, needs to watch if legislation decides to change the funding formula to give funding per enrollment rather than per attendance, because it would benefit the school system.

“We fully support changing the school funding,” said Maggard.

HB 703 was introduced to the House on March 1, and no other actions have been taken at this time.

Another item that will be addressed in the upcoming budget is transportation funding, said Maggard. This, said board members, is a concern because of the recent increase in fuel prices.

“Right now we’re at about 53 percent funding on transportation so if our funding is supposed to be $2 million a year we get a million (dollars). They don’t fund it and that’s a known fact. It has decreased for decades. It has never been — probably since the inception and the first time they took from it — it’s not been back up since, it’s only continued to go down,” said Maggard.

Increasing fuel prices, said the BOE, have been a concern.

“Our last fill up was $25,000; that was the cost to fill up the tank. That was early this week or late last week, and it’s went up since,” said Maggard. “That’s something we’ve really got to keep an eye on. It’s a serious matter. We budget about $300,000 a year for diesel fuel and when it’s taking $25,000 for one tank to be filled up that $300,000 is going to go real quick,” he said.

The board, said Maggard, is trying to make decisions that are practical.

“If you base your budget on hopes, there are all kinds of regretful things that could happen down the road,” he said.

The tentative budget for 2022-23 will be due in May.