Board members voted to create a budget for Gifted and Talented students during the June 21 Perry County Board of Education meeting.

Kristie Gorman, assistant superintendent for the Perry County school district, said the Gifted and Talented Budget for the year 2023 will be beneficial to the students, the schools and the community. The district, she said, currently does not have a budget for the Gifted and Talented program, so the district pays for a lot of the activities.

“The state only funds Gifted and Talented a salary, so basically all the state salary we get is a salary for one Gifted and Talented teacher for our district,” said Gorman. “Basically what I’m asking the board to do is to put some money into Gifted and Talented. Currently there is no funding.”

This funding is very needed in the district, said Gorman, as they have a high number of Gifted and Talented students, and their numbers are continuing to grow.

“We have about 650 Gifted and Talented students in our district and I expect that number to grow,” she said.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he believes the budget is necessary.

“I think it’s needed. Sometimes unfortunately the Gifted and Talented kids, we assume because they’re Gifted and Talented they don’t need any assistance when actually they do and they need to be pushed further and further in their educational journey,” said Jett.

Gorman said the the money from the budget will be used to help identify Gifted and Talented students; purchase new assessments; hold a reward banquet; pay for extended days for Gifted and Talented Teacher Ashley Hoskins if needed; buy materials; and more.

A motion was made and approved. Gorman and Hoskins are scheduled to present the budget in-depth during the July meeting of the BOE.