During the Aug. 17 Perry County Board of Education meeting, board members unanimously voted for the 2021-2022 school tax rate to remain the same.
The current school tax rate is 54.8 cents per $100 of assessed value. During the meeting, board members discussed a proposed 4 percent increase for a tax rate of 58.6. The general fund tax levied in fiscal year 2021 was 54.8 cents on real property and 54.8 cents on personal property and produced revenue in the amount of $4,793,862.01. The proposed general fund tax rate of 58.6 cents on real property and 58.6 cents on personal property is expected to produce $5,478,501.06. Of this amount, $1,292,803.42 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax rate for 2022 is 56.4 cents on real property and 56.4 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $5,272,823.54.
Board members said the rate has been 54.8 since the 2015-2016 school year, and voted to keep the rate the same.
The 2020-2021 rates include: Pike County 88.7; Floyd County 69.1; Leslie County 70.8; Clay County 65.6; Knott County 68.6; Letcher County 69.7; Breathitt County 62.7; Hazard Independent 61.5; Harlan County 54.8; and Perry County 54.8.