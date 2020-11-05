During the October Perry County Board of Education meeting, board members discussed the 2020-2021 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan (CDIP). For the 2021 CDIP, new goals were added despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are seven goals this year that we would like to incorporate for our district,” said Perry County Assistant Superintendent Kristi Gorman.

The seven goals, said Gorman, include: increasing proficiency in reading; increasing proficiency in math; increasing proficiency in science; making sure students stay proficient from grade to grade; focusing on the gap in the special education population; making sure students graduate transition ready (college and career ready); and focusing on the social and emotional wellness of students (having training sessions for how teachers should handle trauma).

Due to the pandemic, board members said, some challenges arose during the organization of the CDIP and they believe that students will be impacted by the loss of in-person instruction throughout the year. Several students, said BOE members, will struggle to keep up with their peers.

“This year has probably been the hardest year to create the CDIP, to create our goals for the year because of the pandemic that we're in. There's a lot of barriers right now,” said Gorman. “Even though we have these seven goals this year, the next two to three years are going to be even more critical than this year, because you're dealing with student regression, you're trying to catch students up. This year, right now, I feel like we're trying to survive it, we're trying to do the best we can to survive what we're in, but moving forward is even more critical.

“The CDIP is based on a somewhat normal environment, but I feel like our district is already preparing for that regression,” Gorman continued. “There's going to be lasting effects of this and I think it is going to take us a couple of years to kind of turn around the effects of what happened in 2020.”

Perry County School District Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the school officials are also considering other methods to help students combat the regression.

“They're going to be behind and there's no sense in saying 'We hope they're not behind' or this or that, we know they will be behind just like we knew there would be cases. We've just got to be prepared and have the best thing we can for them moving forward,” said Jett.

“Something that could change the whole dynamic of our district schools is, if I'm a parent of a kid that is in pre-school through at least third grade right now, I'm going to put my kid back in the room that they left March 13 and they're going to repeat that grade once we get back in-person or repeat the grade they're going into twice. I think that's the only way we're going to catch kids up,” Jett said. This option, he said, would change the way the school officials staff employees, because they would have to double the number of staff for each grade.

Another option being considered, Jett said, is school on Saturdays.

“We do have some grant money from a private donor,” said Jett. Beginning in January 2021, Jett said, the BOE can begin utilizing some of that money for school on Saturdays and running buses on weekends. If approved later on, he aid, the board will work on a plan to schedule which teachers, grades, or schools would be able to hold classes on weekends.

“I just think the number of those being held back is going to increase drastically at some grade levels and that will require a lot of planning and preparation on our end,” said Jett.

In addition to the expected struggles that will result from a lack of in-person instruction, the Perry County School district also has a lot of special education students who will need more assistance as well, said Gorman.

“We do have a high special ed population in our district,” said Gorman. To assist with this, Perry Schools have partnered for a grant with the Hindman Settlement School to help students with dyslexia, one of the common issues faced by students in the area, she said.

“We have added dyslexia trained tutors at almost every school,” said Gorman, stating that through the partnership, the Hindman Settlement School has provided tutors for East Perry, West Perry, RW and Leatherwood Schools. Additional tutors will be added at the remaining schools, Gorman said. The tutors, she said, work with students and screen them for characteristics of dyslexia, which will help the district tremendously.

A motion to accept the proposed CDIP was made by Johnny Feltner and seconded by Lloyd Engle, and all board members voted, “Yes.”