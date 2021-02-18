Perry Central returned to the win column over the weekend, defeating visiting Knox Central 71-59 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 13.

With the win, Perry Central improved to 5-7.

Knox Central dropped to 6-3 with the loss.

Perry Central shot 54.2 percent (26 of 48) from the field. The Lady Commodores were three-of 10 from three-point range, shooting 30 percent beyond the arc.

Perry Central shot 72.7 percent (16 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Emmalee Neace scored a game-high 21 points to lead Perry Central to the victory. Neace was five of seven from inside the arc.

Joining Neace in double figures for the Lady Commodores, Rani McIntyre netted 16 points. McIntyre was six of 10 from inside the arc.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Perry Central, Kyra McAlarnis and Chelsey Napier posted nine points apiece.

The additional scorers for Perry Central in the win were Katie Dunnigan (eight points), Aliyah Fannin (six points) and Kendra Lawson (two points).

Knox Central, a team out of the 13th Region, shot 39.2 percent (20 of 51) from the field. The Lady Panthers were four of 22 from three-point range.

Knox Central shot 68.2 percent (15 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Caylan Mills led a trio of Knox Central scorers in double figures, posting 17 points. Accompanying Mills in double figures for Knox Central, Brianna Gallagher added 15 points and Zoey Liford contributed 10 points.

Along with the trio in double figures, Timberly Fredrick (six points), Presley Partin (five points), Jaylynn Faine (two points), Isabella Frost (two points) and Natalie Fisher (two points) provided scoring for the Lady Panthers.