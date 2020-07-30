Last week, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Perry County man on charges related to possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to a statement from KSP, the Electronic Crime Branch arrested Johnny David Arnold, 38, of Hazard, on July 23 on charges of first-degree possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Arnold was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging images with a juvenile female online, according to a statement.
The investigation resulted in an interview with Arnold at his residence in Hazard, KSP said. The investigation is ongoing, said KSP.
Arnold was charged with three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (a Class D felony), one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony) and one count of promoting a minor under sixteen in a sexual performance (Class B felony).
Arnold is currently lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. His arraignment was held on Tuesday, July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.